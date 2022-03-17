Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

IPGP opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $103.05 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

