Crowd Machine Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00036058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00105037 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

