Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,102. The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

