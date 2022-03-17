Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.
Shares of CUE traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,102. The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.