Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.14 million and the lowest is $76.20 million. Culp posted sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $314.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $315.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.57 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $326.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

