Cutler Group LP Increases Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $784,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

HWC stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.