CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CyberOptics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.56 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CyberOptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.