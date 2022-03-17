Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 107,461 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

