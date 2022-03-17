Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.