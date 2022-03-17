Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler Truck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.