Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $36.28.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (DWAHY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.