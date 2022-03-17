Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.