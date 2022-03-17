Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Buys 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DAKT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.65.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.