Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach Buys 10,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DAKT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 million, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daktronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.