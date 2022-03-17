DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.20 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005381 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $154.21 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,949,343 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

