DAOstack 1-Day Volume Tops $176,121.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.72 million and $176,121.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.48 or 0.99959643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00069007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001803 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00015965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

