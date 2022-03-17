Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.
DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.
In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
