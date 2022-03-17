Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

