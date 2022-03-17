Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

