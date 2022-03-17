Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

