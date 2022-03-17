Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $23.09. 15,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

