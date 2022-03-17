Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,177 shares of company stock worth $8,891,795. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

