Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($175.82) to €153.00 ($168.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.20.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

