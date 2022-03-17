Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 320

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGGNY. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

