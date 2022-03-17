Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £109.50 ($142.39) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($131.08) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.45) to £125 ($162.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £126.65 ($164.69).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £108.05 ($140.51) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($177.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £115.07 and a 200-day moving average of £114.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

