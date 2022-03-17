Dexlab Price Hits $0.0902 on Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $137,219.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dexlab

