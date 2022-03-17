DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DRH opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 138.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

