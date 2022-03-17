Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $110,118.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $110,118.00 and $77.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,796.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.97 or 0.06877925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00272959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.82 or 0.00727551 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00456692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00376519 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,559,801 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.