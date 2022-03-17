Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.28

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,922 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £58.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.
About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)
