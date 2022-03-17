DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.46. 1,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $684.27 million, a P/E ratio of -154.17, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after buying an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.