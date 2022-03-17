Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.61.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $212.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 36.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

