Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

