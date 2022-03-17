Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.
