Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mar 17th, 2022

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Dorel Industries (Get Rating)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

