DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

