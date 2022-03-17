DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,325. The stock has a market cap of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $13.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 94,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

