Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $34.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

