Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target Cut to CHF 46

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DUFRY. Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dufry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

