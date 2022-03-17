Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,680. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $108.38.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,263. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.