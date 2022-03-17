Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,680. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,263. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

