Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

