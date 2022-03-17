Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $99.95 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

