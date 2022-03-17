easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.07

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

