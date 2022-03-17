eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 7,561,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,984. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

