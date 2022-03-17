Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Short Interest Update

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecoark by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecoark during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEST opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. Ecoark has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

