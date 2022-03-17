EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 1,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

