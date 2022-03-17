eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,999. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

