Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 2,476,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.