Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,876,052.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,646.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.