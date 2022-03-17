Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.