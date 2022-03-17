Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,357 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $12.17 on Thursday, reaching $340.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,242,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average of $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

