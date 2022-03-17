Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

