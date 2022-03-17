Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 8,261,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

