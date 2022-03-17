Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYT remained flat at $$45.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,351. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

