Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.
Embelton Company Profile (Get Rating)
