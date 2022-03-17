Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Embelton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embelton Limited manufactures and distributes flooring, structural noise and vibration control system, metal fabrication, rubber and cork sheeting, and other industrial products in Australia and internationally. It operates through Merchandising, Commercial, and Manufacturing segments. The company is involved in the distribution and merchandising of flooring and consumer products, such as wooden parquetry flooring; prefinished and natural strip flooring; timber, bamboo, laminate, and hybrid flooring; rubber and sports flooring; adhesives and finishes; other flooring accessories; and compressed cork sheets, blocks, and rolls.

