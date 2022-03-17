Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.
About Emeco (Get Rating)
