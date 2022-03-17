Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

